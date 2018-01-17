Install Icinga 2 and Icinga web 2 on Ubuntu 17.10 server

Sponsored Link

Icinga 2 is an open source monitoring system which checks the availability of your network resources, notifies users of outages and generates performance data for reporting.Scalable and extensible, Icinga2 can monitor large, complex environments across multiple locations.

Icinga Web 2 is a powerful PHP framework for web applications that comes in a clean and reduced design. It’s fast, responsive, accessible and

easily extensible with modules.



Preparing your system

Before installing Icinga 2 you need to make sure you have installed Ubuntu 17.10 LAMP server.

Install Icinga 2 on ubuntu 17.10

From the terminal run the following command

sudo apt-get install icinga2 icinga2-ido-mysql

This will install the main Icinga software, along with a database driver that enables Icinga to put historical data and other information into a MySQL database.

You will be presented with the following questions

Enable Icinga 2's ido-mysql feature? YES

Configure database for icinga2-ido-mysql with dbconfig-common? YES

You'll then be prompted to set up an Icinga database password. Create a strong password and record it for later. We'll need it when setting up

the web interface.

Now you need to enable icinga2 mysql feature using the following commands

sudo icinga2 feature enable ido-mysql sudo icinga2 feature enable command sudo systemctl restart icinga2

If you don't do the above steps you will be presented with the following error

There is currently no icinga instance writing to the IDO. Make sure that a icinga instance is configured and able to write to the IDO

Check the status of icinga2 using the following command

sudo systemctl status icinga2

Installing the Icinga2 Web Interface

Run the following command to install Icinga2 Web Interface

sudo apt-get install icingaweb2

Now you need to edit the /etc/php/7.1/apache2/php.ini file to enter the timezone

sudo nano /etc/php/7.1/apache2/php.ini

Add the time zone

date.timezone = Europe/London

Save and exit the file and restart the apache2 server using the following command

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Setting up the Icinga2 Web Interface

We need to configure the Icinga2 Web Interface using the web-based process before starting this we need to create setup token using the following command

sudo icingacli setup token create

You need to start the web interface using the following link

http://serverip/icingaweb2/setup

Setting up the Token

Enter the token created previously and click next

Selecting the Icinga Web2 Modules

Enabling the Monitoring module and Click Next to continue

Verifying the PHP settings

Authenticating Method select as database

Enter the Database details

Creating Icinga2 Web administration logins

Choosing the Application configuration options

Review all the selected settings

Configuring Monitoring Module

Review monitoring module configuration options

Icinga2 Login Interface

Once you login you should see similar to the following screen

After completing the installation check the icinga2 documentation for hosts monitoring setup.



